As the Pittsburgh Steelers wait on a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team faces another challenge in Joey Porter Jr., and whether they will give him a contract extension. With the Steelers preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft and deciding whether to give Porter a contract extension this offseason, the defensive back would stand his ground about his level of play.

Porter would appear on “The Blueprint” podcast and call out his haters who cite his penalties as a reason for him not being a top cornerback in the league. Instead, Porter would fire back, saying how that isn't an issue and also how a touchdown hasn't been scored against him since his rookie season.

”That’s what people really harp on my game about, is the PI’s and penalties,” Porter said. “But it’s like, you hold no other DB under that microscope or grade them under just — I haven’t gave up a touchdown in three years. Not one. No wide receiver put over 50, 60 yards on my head alone, and I travel with the best of them. And they want to talk about penalties. And it's like, you can have that debate, but it gets to a certain point. Even to bring up penalties this year. I had five, which equaled out to 50-something yards. You’re saying I’m not top-five because I had 50 yards in penalties? Like that’s crazy.”

Joey Porter Jr spitting facts: he’s the most disrespected player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/E1Ct5lA4SB — Chris Ferland 🐝 (@chris_ferland) April 4, 2026

Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. is a crucial piece to the defense

If there's one thing for sure, Porter is a notable cornerback in the league and is on a Pittsburgh team that needs his skill to go along with star Jalen Ramsey. As the 25-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, it remains to be seen if the team will oblige or not.

At any rate, the Steelers look to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, putting them first in the AFC North, but losing in the wild-card to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.