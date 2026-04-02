With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching later this month, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has projected a new direction for the Pittsburgh Steelers, contingent on the potential return of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, which also included input from Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates, Kiper outlined Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 21 overall. The projection comes with the assumption that Rodgers will be back with the team for the 2026 season, allowing the Steelers to address other needs rather than targeting a quarterback.

“21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kiper's pick: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Let's assume Aaron Rodgers is coming back to town and wait on the QBs. Instead, here is the Steelers' Isaac Seumalo replacement. Ioane is a powerful people mover who hasn't allowed a sack since 2023,” Kiper wrote.

Steelers target offensive line help in mock draft as Aaron Rodgers’ future looms

The selection highlights a potential focus on strengthening Pittsburgh’s offensive line, particularly in the interior. Ioane, a standout guard from Penn State, has built a reputation as a physical blocker capable of anchoring the line in both the run and pass game. His ability to protect the quarterback aligns with the team’s need to provide stability up front, especially if Rodgers returns.

The Steelers’ offensive line has been an area of emphasis in recent seasons, and replacing veteran Isaac Seumalo could become a priority as the roster evolves. Kiper’s projection suggests the organization may look to reinforce that unit with a long-term solution rather than investing in a developmental quarterback.

Rodgers’ future remains uncertain as the draft approaches. The veteran quarterback, who spent the 2025 season with Pittsburgh before entering free agency, has not publicly confirmed his plans. However, his potential return would significantly shape the team’s draft strategy.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, giving the Steelers a chance to address key roster needs in front of their home crowd. If Rodgers does return, Kiper’s projection indicates the franchise could prioritize protecting its veteran signal-caller while continuing to build around a win-now core.