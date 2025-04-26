The Pittsburgh Steelers passed on Shedeur Sanders multiple times in the NFL Draft. That signaled Mike Tomlin and company were preparing for Aaron Rodgers to arrive.

But the Super Bowl winning head coach dropped a murky update involving the Pro Bowl quarterback Rodgers. Tomlin shared via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network they've had talks with Rodgers. But there's a curveball.

“Mike Tomlin says on NFL Network that they've had ‘really productive' talks with Aaron Rodgers, but declines to discuss the hypotheticals,” Rapoport posted.

The insider included a quote from Tomlin.

“We feel good about our plan at the position. I understand the angst in your community and the community that supports us,” Tomlin told the network.

Did Steelers alter Aaron Rodgers decision? Mike Tomlin helps pull stunner

Rodgers himself has addressed the Steelers situation. The Super Bowl winning QB shared to Pat McAfee that he has “no deadline” for when he wants to make a signing decision.

But Tomlin and the Steelers pulled a stunner on the draft's final day.

Pittsburgh selected a quarterback after all. The franchise added national champion Will Howard from Ohio State at 185th overall. Howard earned significant late round value and ends up going to the sixth round.

But the pick gets made amid Rodgers' reported interest in heading to the Steel City. Howard helps add depth to a place that lost Russell Wilson (New York Giants) and Justin Fields (New York Jets) in free agency. But the arrival of the Buckeyes star now gets many fans wondering if the Steelers are passing on Rodgers now.

Rodgers, however, stated on his appearance with McAfee that the Steelers' draft won't impact him. But Tomlin's words and the Howard pick fuels new drama involving his prospects to land in the Steel City. Rodgers remains one of the more intriguing free agent QBs still out there on the NFL market.