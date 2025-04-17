With the 2025 NFL draft just a week away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will sign with them in free agency. While many folks have believed the draft to be a potential deadline for Rodgers to make a decision on his future, the legendary quarterback revealed that isn't the case when it comes to his dealings with the Steelers.

As of right now, Pittsburgh has a huge question mark at quarterback, and while Rodgers would undoubtedly be the Week 1 starter should he sign with them, the team could be forced to select a passer in the draft if he still hasn't made his decision. Rodgers revealed, though, that there's no deadline for him to make his decision, and that he understands if the Steelers opt to move in a different direction as a result.

“This entire time, I haven't felt like I owed anybody a decision at any point,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I've said listen, if you need to move on and do something, love and respect. But there's been no deadline. I've talked to Mike T many times.”

Aaron Rodgers not worried about what the Steelers do in the 2025 NFL draft

Even if the Steelers opt to select a quarterback in the draft, they could still be interested in bringing Rodgers to town as a bridge quarterback. Rodgers simply said “no” when asked if Pittsburgh's work in the draft would impact his decision, which would explain why he's not too keen on setting a deadline for himself, and why the Steelers are still waiting for him at this stage of the offseason.

So, while the implication was that Rodgers would be close to a decision by the draft, it seems as though things are where they have been for the majority of the offseason. Rodgers is taking his time, and the Steelers don't appear to be in any sort of rush to make a move at quarterback. That could change once the draft gets underway, though, and it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh opts to add a quarterback with any of their picks.