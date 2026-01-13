The Pittsburgh Steelers went one-and-done in the playoffs yet again. Pittsburgh got crushed 30-6 by Houston on Monday night in a game where they surrendered 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Now the Steelers have set some unfortunate NFL records after failing in the first round of the playoffs once again.

The Steelers have now lost seven consecutive playoff games, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Beyond that, Pittsburgh has trailed on every single second-half snap in every one of those playoff games.

It is bad enough that Pittsburgh has been consistent losers in the postseason. But it is worse to understand that they were far from competitive in most of those matchups.

Another incredible fact highlights that point even further.

The Steelers are the first team in NFL history to lose five consecutive playoff games by double digits according to ESPN Insights per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Perhaps these stats make the Steelers look worse than they've actually been in the playoffs.

Take Monday's game for example, Pittsburgh was able to hang with Houston for most of the game. The score was 7-6 in favor of the Texans heading into halftime. It remained that way at the start of the fourth quarter, as neither team scored in the third quarter.

But it is impossible to deny how badly the Steelers collapsed in the final 15 minutes.

The Texans forced two defensive scores, including a scoop-and-score following a sack and a pick-six from Aaron Rodgers.

How did Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin respond to Pittsburgh's playoff losing streak?

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not happy about his team's postseason losing streak.

Tomlin declared that “words are cheap” when asked about it after the game.

“When you don't get it done, words are cheap. It's about what you do, or you don't do,” Tomlin said. “So, I appreciate the question, but people talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't.”

He gave credit to Houston's ferocious defense, which certainly made the difference in the game.

“They ruled the day. They certainly had a reputation for that coming in and they confirmed it with their performance,” Tomlin concluded. “That's just how it goes.”

Now the Steelers have to figure out what went wrong during the offseason.