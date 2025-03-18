It remains to be seen what future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final decision is with regard to the 2025 NFL season. There is the option for him to hang up his cleats and retire. But there are also teams out there still seemingly very much interested in signing the 41-year-old signal-caller, like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Pittsburgh's patience is being tested by this particular waiting game involving Rodgers, who last suited up for the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL season.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, meanwhile, simply wants this offseason saga with Rodgers to end, and if it's not finished soon, he'd rather the Steelers move in a different direction in search for another option as their starter under center.

“I just want to play football, I’m tired of talking about the quarterback situation,” the seven-time Pro Bowler shared during a recent episode of the “Not Just Football” podcast. I’d rather have it done. I don’t know what ends up happening. I don’t know, I’m ready to move on in the free agency. There’s too much going on.

Heyward also implied that he has no interest in trying to help the Steelers lure Rodgers to Pittsburgh.

” I ain’t doing that darkness retreat, I don’t need any of that crap,” Heyward said while referencing Rodgers' move to go off the grid in 2023 before he signed with the Jets. ”

Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t, that’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers, if you want to be part of it so be it, if you don’t, no skin off my back.”

The Steelers don't have plenty of great options at the moment. They can't also bring back Justin Fields, as he's already inked a contract with the Jets. Sam Darnold would have been a viable target for Pittsburgh, but he's already been snagged from the NFL free agency by the Seattle Seahawks.

A reunion with Russell Wilson is another option for Pittsburgh but the Steelers pretty much know the ceiling of their offense with the 10-time Pro Bowler running the show from under center, and it's not exactly inspiring. In 2024, the Steelers ranked 20th with 21.9 points per game and 23rd with 317.2 total yards per contest.

For now, the Steelers will just have to continue waiting for a signal from Rodgers, who passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 2024.