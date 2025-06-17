The 2025 NFL season will be extremely important for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh wants to keep its streak of winning seasons alive after signing veteran QB Aaron Rodgers earlier in June. There are whispers around NFL circles that the Steelers could have gotten a surprisingly good deal on Rodgers.

NFL coaches who watched Rodgers closely in New York think that Pittsburgh got a “steal” by signing the veteran quarterback.

“He's still throwing the s— out of the ball, honestly,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He's the best quarterback they've had since (Ben Roethlisberger). We will see how the body holds up, but I think he's going to help them immensely.”

It is easy to understand where these coaches are coming from. New York was stuck in a disastrous situation throughout the 2024 season. Rodgers lacked chemistry with his top target, Garrett Wilson, and had his head coach fired during the middle of the season.

Despite this, Rodgers still threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions at age 41.

There is reason to suspect that Rodgers could perform even better in a stable organization like Pittsburgh. That is, if his health continues to hold up.

“Look, the mobility is an issue, there's no doubt,” an AFC executive said. “But where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven't had that. I'm not sure that will be enough, but the offense will be at least respectable.”

If Rodgers plays at a high level in 2025, the Steelers could make the AFC North one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

Former Steelers receiver thinks Aaron Rodgers is “phenomenal fit” in Pittsburgh

Anonymous NFL coaches are not the only ones who could see Rodgers working out in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers receiver Allen Robinson declared that Rodgers is a great fit in Pittsburgh during a recent podcast episode.

“I mean, we've seen Coach Tomlin coach Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger,” Robinson said during an episode of This Is Football. “Some of the biggest names and personalities that we've saw in the game and have an extreme amount of success. Aaron Rodgers going to Pittsburgh, I think that's a phenomenal fit. He'll be able to bring his alpha nature under center and be able to kind of ignite everybody as well. And Coach Tomlin will give him full autonomy to be able to do that.”

Robinson also expressed confidence that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will get the best out of Rodgers in 2025.

It will be fascinating to see how well the Steelers play later this fall.