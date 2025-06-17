After a lot of uncertainty about what was going to happen next, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally signed Aaron Rodgers to a contract last week. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, but he is well past his prime. Rodgers finished up an unsuccessful stint with the New York Jets last season, and now the Steelers are hoping that they can find one more good season in him. They signed Rodgers to a one-year deal.

With Aaron Rodgers ready to go with the Steelers, there are a lot of mixed opinions regarding how well he will perform. After all, he and Jets did not come close to meeting expectations last year, and Rodgers is not the same player that he was when he was with the Green Bay Packers. A lot of people don't think that this is going to work, but former Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson thinks that it is a good fit.

“I mean, we've seen Coach Tomlin coach Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger,” Robinson said during an episode of This Is Football. “Some of the biggest names and personalities that we've saw in the game and have an extreme amount of success. Aaron Rodgers going to Pittsburgh, I think that's a phenomenal fit. He'll be able to bring his alpha nature under center and be able to kind of ignite everybody as well. And Coach Tomlin will give him full autonomy to be able to do that.”

A big reason why Allen Robinson is so confident is Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the game, and he always gets the best out of his players. If Rodgers still has it in him, then Tomlin will find it.

“One thing that I learned from being there is, you're gonna see guys with Coach Tomlin, they're gonna play almost at their best very, very frequently,” Robinson added. “That's just the kind of operation that he runs…he really gives that to his players to be able to step in and be themselves.”

The Aaron Rodgers experiment is going to be an interesting one for the Steelers. They have been struggling to find the right guy at the QB position ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and while Rodgers is obviously not going to be a long-term solution, he could be a fun part-time fix. He will likely only be with the team for one year, and he wants to make the most out of the final games of his career before he retires. It's unclear if that will be after this upcoming season, but it can't be too far down the road.