Aaron Rodgers threw more than 8,700 passes in his NFL career. He even passed a mark held by Ben Roethlisberger. But Calen Bullock of the Houston Texans caught his possible last one on Monday Night Football — turning it into a pick-6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers underthrew his intended wide receiver. Bullock briefly fell to his knees while grabbing the takeaway. The veteran safety then rumbled to the end zone, with Rodgers becoming the last Steeler standing in his way.

That botched Rodgers pass all but sealed the 30-6 Houston rout. But also possibly ended Rodgers' career.

Rodgers took his time leaving the Acrisure Stadium field. He dapped it up with members of the Texans and some of his Steeler teammates. But then he walked off dejectedly in what could be his final postgame entrance into the locker room.

Aaron Rodgers' future in doubt after Steelers vs. Texans

The chatter before the game became about Rodgers' future and if this is his last NFL run.

The talk toward the end of the NFL Playoffs romp was if it's really the end for Rodgers.

He eventually sparked lots of theories and chatter online as the Texans move on to the New England Patriots.

“Keep that ball, Calen. Might be the last one taken away by Aaron Rodgers,” Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Robert Griffin III was one who began wondering if that was Rodgers' last pass ever.

The last pass of Aaron Rodgers Career was a Pick 6. It almost never ends how you want it to. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 13, 2026

ESPN color commentator and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman was even more blunt with his words about Rodgers.

“I think we are watching Aaron Rodgers’ last game. … He might be willing to come in at some point if a team needs a QB. I doubt that will happen. I don’t imagine he’s gonna say he wants to come back and sign with the Steelers again or with another team,” Aikman said over the broadcast.

Rodgers completed 17-of-33 passes for only 146 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown pass in the game and took four sacks.

Now the NFL and sports world as a whole sit and wait to see when Rodgers will officially make his 2026 plans. All signs indicate Rodgers will put a bow on an illustrious 21-year career.