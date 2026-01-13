The Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest postseason exit reopened familiar fault lines, and Aaron Rodgers found himself at the center of one of them almost immediately. Following Pittsburgh’s 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, questions swirled about the futures of both the veteran quarterback and long-time head coach Mike Tomlin.

One of those questions clearly struck a nerve. When asked again about Tomlin’s situation, Rodgers delivered a blunt, NSFW response.

“I've answered that a number of times. I’ve talked extensively about how I feel about Mike. and I just did in that f*ing answer,” said Rodgers.

The frustration was evident, but the outburst came only after Rodgers had already offered a lengthy and pointed defense of his head coach. Earlier in the same press conference, Rodgers addressed the broader conversation around Tomlin’s job security and how modern NFL discourse has evolved.

“I mean, this league has changed a lot in my 21 years. When you hear conversations about the Mike Tomlins of the world, the Matt LaFleurs of the world — those are just two guys I played for — when I first got in the league, there wouldn’t even be a conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat,” Rodgers said.

Article Continues Below

The comments came against a grim backdrop. Pittsburgh’s loss to Houston marked the franchise’s sixth straight playoff appearance without a win. The Texans’ defense overwhelmed the Steelers, scoring twice on defense via a fumble return and a pick-six, while Pittsburgh’s offense never found traction. However, Rodgers went on to criticize the speed and tone of modern analysis and closed his defense emphatically.

“But the way the league is covered now, the snap decisions, and the validity given to Twitter experts and all the so-called experts on TV who make it seem like they know what the hell they’re talking about — to me, that’s an absolute joke,” the veteran QB added. “Mike T[omlin] has had more success than damn near anybody in the league over the last 19 or 20 years.”

Fan frustration boiled over once again, with “Fire Tomlin” chants echoing late in the game. Despite never having a losing season, Tomlin has not won a playoff game since 2017 and has now tied the NFL record for longest postseason losing streak by a head coach.

For Rodgers, the moment underscored how quickly speculation can overshadow context. For the Steelers, it highlighted a franchise at a crossroads, one where patience, legacy, and results are colliding head-on.