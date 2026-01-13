Did we see the last game of Mike Tomlin as coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Even with Houston Texans star CJ Stroud having a god-awful game and the home fans cheering them on, the Steelers still could not get the job done in their wild-card clash at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

Pittsburgh was absolutely outclassed by Houston, 30-6. In the process, Tomlin and the Steelers extended their unfortunate streak.

“The Steelers have lost seven straight playoff games. Their last playoff win was when Barack Obama was still president,” noted NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The Texans, meanwhile, broke their six-game losing skid on the road in the playoffs. They will face the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

It has been a challenging year for Tomlin, to say the least. Earlier in the season, fans chanted for his firing. Now, with another embarrassing exit, the clamor will only grow louder.

The Steelers were only down by a point, 7-6, heading into the fourth quarter. But they inexplicably allowed the Texans to go on a rampage in the final 15 minutes, 23-0.

The team completely looked lost on both ends, committing error after error, and the 53-year-old Tomlin had no adequate response.

Tomlin, the longest tenured coach in the NFL, has one year left in his contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter posited before the game that the veteran tactician has no intention to leave. The situation, however, could change drastically in the coming days.

