The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended in a 30-6 blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night. Pittsburgh now faces an uncertain offseason. Despite winning the AFC North for the first time since 2020, chatter involving a potential coaching change has persisted. And Monday’s Wild Card loss could impact Mike Tomlin’s future with the team.

Matt LaFleur is facing similar questions after the Green Bay Packers’ Wild Card collapse against the Chicago Bears Saturday. But Aaron Rodgers found it hard to believe that either head coach’s job would be in jeopardy.

“This league has changed a lot in my 21 years,” Rodgers said after the Steelers’ Wild Card loss, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. “The way the league is covered now, and the way that there’s snap decisions and validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they’re talking about, to me that’s an absolute joke.”

Aaron Rodgers defends Mike Tomlin after Wild Card loss

Rodgers spent four seasons with LaFleur in Green Bay from 2019-2022. The Packers won three division titles and Rodgers earned two league MVPs in that time. After a dismal detour with the Jets, the future Hall of Famer signed with the Steelers for the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

“When you hear conversations about the Mike Tomlins of the world. The Matt LaFleurs of the world… For either of those two to be on the ‘hot seat’ is really apropos of where we’re at as a society and a league,” Rodgers said, per Meirov.

While Rodgers initially indicated that 2025 would be his final season, he recently acknowledged being open to a reunion with the Steelers in 2026. However, that reunion is likely tied to Tomlin staying on as head coach.

“Mike T has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19-20 years,” Rodgers noted. “But there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside. And obviously that sways decisions from time to time. But it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be.”

The Steelers hung with the Texans on Monday night, until they didn’t. Pittsburgh had the ball, trailing by just four points in the fourth quarter. Then the Texans defense took over. Houston scored 23 unanswered points in the final 13 minutes, ending the Steelers’ season in a 30-6 rout.