Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is on the hot seat yet again after they got eliminated by the Houston Texans, 30-6, in the wild-card round at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

Tomlin was badly outsmarted by Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, and fans are not having it.

Once again, they are calling for Tomlin's firing, with some saying that the painful loss to Houston should be the final straw in what has been a disappointing tenure over the past few seasons.

The Steelers have now lost seven consecutive games in the playoffs, including five straight in the wild-card round.

“Fire Mike Tomlin. I’m so done with this s***,” said @tobythetramgcv.

“Mike Tomlin being gone is a good thing. There are no excuses for 7 straight playoff losses,” added @SKI17091.

“Do you feel absolutely confident with Mike Tomlin being trusted to draft and develop the next quarterback? I sure as hell don’t,” wrote @T_Malloy320.

“Tweeting ‘Fire Mike Tomlin' every day till he’s fired,” posted @Leel_hussle.

@Rudemanshushin2, meanwhile, compared Tomlin with Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who has become notorious for losing in the playoffs.

https://twitter.com/Rudemanshushin2/status/2010947935882580403

While the 53-year-old Tomlin brought the Steelers to the Super Bowl title in 2009, he has failed to replicate the success despite multiple retoolings of the roster. He still has one year left in his contract.

Tomlin refused to give a message to fans after the crushing defeat to the Texans.

The Steelers narrowly won the AFC North title this season with a 10-7 record.

The Tomlin, the longest tenured coach in the NFL, is tied with legendary coach Chuck Noll in ninth place for the most regular-season wins in franchise history with 193.