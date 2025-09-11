The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled one out of the fire in Week 1, coming from behind to defeat the New York Jets, 34-32. In what turned out to be a shootout, 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes. It was the 28th time in Rodgers' illustrious career that he tossed four scores without an interception.

That tied the legend, Tom Brady, for the most in NFL history.

But it is not all roses for the aging quarterback.

During Wednesday's press conference, the Steelers' signal-caller addressed the media with an interesting admission.

Aaron Rodgers said his back was tight on Sunday, which kept him from moving how he typically moves. He said he ran into 1-2 sacks. "I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move."

“I don't think I was moving that well,” Rodgers admitted.

“I think I ran into at least one or two sacks. So, I gotta do a better job using my legs.”I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move.”

It is understandable that Rodgers believes he can move better. After all, you would have a hard time finding another quarterback with more confidence in his ability that the Steelers QB.

But his game tape for the last few years begs to differ.

Rodgers is playing in his 21st NFL season. During his prime years, Rodgers' legs were a weapon on display consistently. But over the last few years, he has appeared more like a statue in the pocket. That could be a problem with an inconsistent offensive line in Pittsburgh.

Two seasons ago, as a member of the New York Jets, Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season-opener. He was then sacked 40 times last season.

The Jets' defense sacked the veteran quarterback four times on Sunday. If he cannot find the fountain of youth, and Rodgers keeps taking a beating the way he did in Week 1, the Steelers might be looking Mason Rudolph sooner than later.