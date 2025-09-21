The Pittsburgh Steelers sure are happy to have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. There are already rumors that Rodgers could play beyond the 2025 season in Pittsburgh. The legendary quarterback just made NFL history early in the second quarter.

Rodgers threw his 509th career touchdown pass on Sunday. He just passed Brett Favre for fourth place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list.

The only quarterbacks ahead of Rodgers are Peyton Manning (539), Drew Brees (571), and Tom Brady (649).

If Rodgers wants to chase Manning for the third spot on the list, he will likely need to play beyond the 2025 season.

Rodgers found receiver DK Metcalf on the sideline in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown just after the start of the second quarter.

It is remarkable how similar of careers Rodgers and Favre have had. Favre achieved 508 passing touchdown in 20 seasons, whereas Rodgers passed 508 touchdowns in his 21st season in the NFL.

Of course, the 2023 season on Rodgers' stat sheet has an asterisk next to it. Rodgers only played a few snaps before going out with a major injury.

But Rodgers rebounded in a big way in 2024, which was miraculous to see at his age. He threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Jets last season.

Rodgers started hot with the Steelers, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns against the Jets in Week 1. But the Steelers have slowed down since, playing more of a ball-control offense.

Pittsburgh is up on the scoreboard 14-7 against the Patriots at the two minute warning.