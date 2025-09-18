Former wide receiver Randall Cobb addressed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future. For many, the 2025 NFL season is expected to be the veteran quarterback's final year. However, Cobb believes there's enough in the tank for more. Following the Steelers' 31-17 Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, Randall said, barring any significant injury, Rodgers could extend his career.

Cobb believes he's seen enough in Rodgers and the Steelers' first two games of the regular season to say the future Hall of Fame QB can still keep up with his younger counterparts, he said, per Johnny Manziel's Glory Daze podcast.

“Realistically, I see it this year. If he stays healthy, I think he can make that decision after this year,” Cobb said. “I could see two more. Two more real years. Will he do that? I don’t know. Because I was up at the last game of the season last year, because I thought that was the end. Like, I didn’t know if he was going to play another down just based off of some of the conversations we had. But I don’t think he wanted to go out like that either.”

Steelers' Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal, worth $13.65 million during the offseason. However, based on Rodgers' 2024 NFL season with the Jets, where New York finished 5-12, Randall Cobb thought it spelled the end of Aaron's career. With two games under his belt, Rodgers and the Steelers are 1-1 this season. He's tied for third with five touchdowns, has thrown for 447 yards, which is 14th among quarterbacks, and has a QB rating of 45.8.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to ‘get too binary' after Steelers loss

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to bouncing back from Week 2's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks. After the game, Rodgers addressed his team's approach, per Steelers.com.

“I don't like getting too binary,” Rodgers said. “But winning, that's a good response. But we can't get attached to the binary system that our league is judged on, necessarily, because it's a 17-game season, and the process has to be great. So just dig into the details in the process, enjoy it, practice well, and then let the game day take care of itself… The most important thing, like I said after the game, is it's a marathon, not a sprint.”

The Steelers will face the Patriots in Week 3.