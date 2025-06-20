The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their starting quarterback. Pittsburgh signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract on June 5th, ending months of speculation connecting the two. Now it seems that Rodgers is already hard at work imparting wisdom on his young teammates.

Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard explained some of the tips he's received from veteran Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Obviously we’ve only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him and about this whole QB room. I think we already in this past week meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’ He’s already given me tips, little things here and there — in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things. Obviously I can’t do the things that he can do mechanically, so I don’t want to replicate that too much because that’s pretty unique. But, for the most part, everything I can learn from that guy is invaluable. So I’m like as much as you want to pour into me.”

The Steelers drafted Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh passed on several talented quarterbacks in the draft, including Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Shedeur Sanders.

Rodgers will turn 42 years old during the 2025 NFL season, so he will likely only be in Pittsburgh for one year.

Rodgers is clearly willing to do whatever he can to prepare Howard for a bright NFL future.

Steelers' Will Howard was surprised by his first impression of Aaron Rodgers

It seems that Aaron Rodgers was not exactly what Will Howard was expecting.

Howard shared earlier in June that he was surprised with his first impression of Rodgers upon meeting the legendary quarterback.

“You would think he's this big-time famous guy — everybody knows Aaron Rodgers, but he's super down-to-earth and not at all what you would expect,” Howard said. “And just super personable in the last day that I've been talking to him.”

Howard was not the only rookie who was surprised by Rodgers. Linebacker Jack Sawyer expressed how “surreal” it has been to play with a quarterback who he grew up watching as a child.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers meshes with the rest of the team during training camp in July.