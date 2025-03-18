The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has caught the eye of many, including former head coach Bill Cowher. As two of the top quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers remain on the market, there have been questions.

After Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets, the options might be dwindling. Not to mention, Rodgers has teased the possibility of joining the Steelers.

Wilson remains a free agent and could also re-sign with the team if he chooses. On the Dan Patrick Show, Cowher detailed who they need to pursue.

“I think they wanted Justin Fields is my speculation,” Cowher said. “Again this is all speculation, I’ve talked to nobody in the building, but I think they wanted to go with a younger player to see if he could develop personally. I personally think that Russell Wilson is your best choice.

“It’s going to be a better offensive line room with (Troy) Fautanu coming back and moving Broderick (Jones) to left tackle. I think you're looking at the best receiving core you’re going to have in a long time.”

Bill Cowher sees Russell Wilson re-signing with Steelers

As Cowher mentioned, the team made some incredible trades. For starters, the Steelers traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pairing him with George Pickens will be a nightmare for defensive backs across the league.

However, some of Metcalf's best seasons were with Wilson as his quarterback. While the two have been apart for the past three seasons, a reunion could be on the horizon.

Still, the Steelers could easily sign Rodgers to be their next quarterback. Despite that, it makes Cowher feel uncertain because of one particular point.

“You have a chance to get Aaron Rodgers, and can he still throw it?” Cowher said. “Yes. Is he mobile enough? I think so, but does he really want to play?

“I mean the longer you wait you just have to wonder where is his heart and how much he wants to do it. When someone starts talking about retirement, they’ve already checked the box. So they’ve checked out to some degree.”

The conversations surrounding Rodgers have been involving his potential retirement. As a result, it might not be wise for the Steelers to pursue him.

Worst case scenario, they can re-sign Wilson in free agency. However, they might need to pitch a better offer after the Steelers signed a $3.3 million contract last offseason.

Either way, the conversations will continue but bringing back a familiar face can do wonders.