The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone in a different direction with their quarterback situation, as Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets, and Russell Wilson is set to visit the Cleveland Browns soon. That has left them looking elsewhere in the market, and it seems like they have their eyes on Aaron Rodgers. The real question is if Rodgers has his eyes on the Steelers.

“Apparently, the delay in the Aaron Rodgers discussion with the Steelers is not about money. The offer has been made. It's about Rodgers taking his good ol' time about making a decision,” Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers seems like a good fit for the Steelers, especially since veteran quarterbacks have had success there. They have pieces on offense that Rodgers can work with, and their defense will always be one of the better units in the league. At this point, it seems like it's a matter of when Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, according to Pat McAfee.

“He is certainly being associated with Pittsburgh and playing for the Steelers,” McAfee said. “Not just them, I think the Giants are in the conversation. And then a lot of people are saying, ‘Is he gonna go to the Vikings?' Even though the Vikings have come out, and there has not been of the Vikings and Aaron talking.

“All of Pittsburgh basically was like, ‘Oh I know, and he's going to Pittsburgh.' Seemed like those people were very excited about it, then there was people who were very indifferent about it. And it feels like, is there going to be any decision at quarterback the entire city's going to rally around?”

Many people may have thought that they were going to re-sign Fields after his strong play as a starter over six games, but that didn't seem to be the plan for them.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league, but he's also getting older and is not the same player he was years ago.