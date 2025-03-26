While Cam Heyward needed the Steelers to be urgent, that sentiment is truer than ever with Aaron Rodgers. After Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, they no longer have their franchise quarterback.

Weeks prior, Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets on a $40 million deal. As a result, it has left the Steelers scrambling. Still, Rodgers and the Steelers have had many conversations since free agency began.

With Fields and Wilson both on different teams, it might be a done deal. Heyward explained via Kevin Patra of NFL.com his anticipation for Rodgers.

“Yes, it was misconstrued,” Heyward said. “From my point of view, I was asked the question, ‘Would you go to the lengths of going to a darkness retreat to recruit Aaron Rodgers?' I said, ‘I'm not doing that,' The pitch is: If you wanna be a Steeler, be a Steeler.

“It wasn't meant that I don't like Rodgers or I'm against it. I think when I look at our team right now, it would be cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers. But I can't be the guy who gets it over the finish line. I think he's got to make those decisions for himself.”

Cam Heyward hopes the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers

Landing a future Hall of Famer isn't for the faint of heart. However, after a failed stint with the Jets, Rodgers might want a chance to redeem this forgotten year.

His statistics weren't bad at all, despite the Jets' record. Still, there were a multitude of organizational issues he endured. If Rodgers were to join the Steelers, he would be a part of one of the most consistent organizations.

For example, head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a season below .500. That winning standard is crucial for someone like Rodgers. He has one Super Bowl. It might be crazy for him to win another one, but you never know.

With weapons like George Pickens, Najee Harris, and DK Metcalf, there would be much at Rodgers's disposal. Not to mention, the consistency and legends within the Steelers could be of much help.

At this point, it might be a matter of time before a decision happens. Pittsburgh doesn't have a second round pick to use on a quarterback.

Even if they draft someone like Jalen Milroe, they are a win-now franchise. Guys like TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick make that possible.

Landing Rodgers could signal to themselves and the rest of the league that they have put all their eggs in the winning basket.