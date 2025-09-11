For Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is more than a professional milestone — it’s a personal full-circle moment tied to his father’s playing days.

On the latest episode of The Boardroom Network with Rich Kleiman, Metcalf shared his perspective on having Rodgers as his quarterback. The conversation highlighted the generational aspect of Rodgers’ career and the surreal nature of Metcalf now lining up alongside a player he once watched on television.

Kleiman asked Metcalf if it felt strange realizing that Rodgers, who had faced his father during his NFL career, is now his teammate.

“He played against my pops, so I know he’s been in the league a minute,” Metcalf said.

DK Metcalf praises Aaron Rodgers’ precision while recalling father’s NFL legacy

Terrence Metcalf, DK’s father, spent seven seasons in the NFL as an offensive guard with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the third round of the 2002 draft. He appeared in 84 games with 25 starts and was a standout at Ole Miss, where he earned consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition. His collegiate career was recently honored with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

When Kleiman teased Metcalf about possibly pointing out Rodgers’ age, Metcalf responded with humor.

“No, he already knows he’s old. He sees the gray in his face. He knows he’s old, but he doesn’t act like it,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf offered detailed praise of Rodgers’ performance on the field.

Article Continues Below

“It’s crazy ‘cause he’ll be rolling to the right, be looking in the middle of the field and hit the flat like it’s accurate almost every time,” Metcalf said. “So, I just think it’s crazy how much he studies, how much he knows the game, where the ball is supposed to be going, what the defense is doing. That’s why I just be in amazement at practice when he checks something and then it’s like wide open… and he knows what the defense is doing before they even do it. So, I think it’s just great having him as a quarterback not only from his physical attributes but the mental part of the game I can learn as well.”

Rodgers’ Steelers debut win deepens Metcalf’s sense of full-circle connection

Rodgers’ reputation for mastery at the line of scrimmage has long been a hallmark of his game, and Metcalf emphasized the value of learning from his experience. The wide receiver also acknowledged the rarity of working with a quarterback whose career spans back to when his own father was on the field.

In their Steelers debut, Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards, threw four touchdowns, and posted a 136.7 passer rating. Metcalf hauled in four receptions for 83 yards on seven targets, helping secure a 34-32 victory over Rodgers’ former team, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium.

The Steelers now turn their attention to Week 2, where they will host Metcalf’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

For Metcalf, the personal resonance of playing with Rodgers — combined with his father’s NFL legacy — adds deeper meaning to his transition to Pittsburgh. The connection between the veteran quarterback and the wide receiver is not only about football production but also about bridging generations of NFL history within his own family.