Aaron Rodgers will be reflecting for the next few days as he ponders his next move following the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Houston Texans, 30-6, in the wild-card round on Monday.

Rodgers exited Acrisure Stadium possibly for the last time. It is a tough way to go out if the legendary quarterback decides to finally hang up his cleats.

The 42-year-old Rodgers had a hard time shaking off the Texans' punishing defense. At one point, he was spotted arguing with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as posted by BrickCenter on X.

Rodgers appeared to have said: “He didn’t f****** do what he was supposed to do.” It was, however, unclear who he was referring to.

Aaron Rodgers went OFF on Arthur Smith “He didn’t F*CKING do what he was supposed to do.” 😭

pic.twitter.com/hQdleZ0DCK — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) January 13, 2026

The four-time MVP has always been a vocal player, especially during a hotly contested game, and he made sure that Smith knew exactly what he wanted.

Rodgers went 17-of-33 for 146 yards and zero touchdowns. What could be the final pass of his iconic career was intercepted by Callen Bullock, who went all the way for a 50-yard pick-six.

While he did not hide his frustration in the postgame conference, Rodgers said he will take time to process everything, especially his future.

“I'm not going to make any emotional decisions. I'm disappointed. Obviously, it was such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun,” said the 10-time Pro Bowler in a report from the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, some believe that Smith's time with the Steelers has run its course. Even former Pittsburgh star James Harrison has urged the front office to find a suitable replacement.

The Steelers have now lost seven straight times in the playoffs.