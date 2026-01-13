The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to stay alive in the playoffs as they hosted the Houston Texans in the wild-card round at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

Clearly, the outcome will have a significant impact on the field, but with all the drama surrounding coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it could also largely affect the situation off the gridiron.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, pointed out that Tomlin might return to Pittsburgh regardless of the result.

“Obviously, there's been speculation that has followed Tomlin in any recent season. We heard Steelers fans chanting for his firing earlier this year. (But) it doesn't seem like he's inclined to leave right now. He's got a year left in his contract,” said Schefter.

As for Rodgers, he admitted that it is hard to tell at this point if he will hang his cleats or give it another try.

“Of course, there's the decision of Aaron Rodgers. He made it very clear on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' before the start of the season that he fully intended this to be his last season. Now he's having enough fun and enjoyment this season that he left open the option recently that he could come back,” noted Schefter.

Schefter acknowledged that the outcome of the game could “impact the timing” of the Steelers' plans, saying a loss “could start the clock.”

The next few weeks will be quite interesting for the Steelers. But in the meantime, they have to take care of business first against the Texans.

Pittsburgh is 0-4 in its last four games in the wild-card round.