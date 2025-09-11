The Pittsburgh Steelers started their all-in season on the right foot in Week 1. Pittsburgh survived a close game against New York 34-32 in what was a revenge game for Aaron Rodgers. Now the Steelers face the Seahawks in Week 2 in a game that could have special significance for a different offensive player.

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf goes up against his former team on Sunday. But if you ask Metcalf, it is no big deal that the Seahawks are coming to town.

“Y’all gonna make it a big deal, but I’m not,” Metcalf said per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

Of course that sounds like the cliche that every professional athlete spouts. But to Metcalf, it is all about how he prepares for the game.

In that respect, the Seahawks are no different than any other opponent.

“I take this game very seriously,” Metcalf said. “My preparation speaks for itself. I’m (always) going to prepare like it’s going to be like my last game, or like it’s my first game. My preparation is the same.”

Metcalf also explained that he always tries to end practice with something positive. Be that a caught pass or an extra rep in the weight room.

“Just ending everything on a positive note,” Metcalf said. “If I get a drop, I’ve always got a big eraser, as (Russell Wilson) would call it my rookie year… like a shooter, you know, ending on a make. Or in the weight room, I always do one extra rep of everything. So just the way that I carry myself and just the way that I view life is always ending on some positive.”

Hopefully Metcalf gets a positive ending on Sunday with a win against the Seahawks.

Article Continues Below

Aaron Rodgers compares DK Metcalf to Davante Adams

Metcalf received some huge praise from his quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers compared Metcalf to one of his favorite wide receivers, Davante Adams, in a recent interview. Rodgers specifically praised how Metcalf approaches his work as shared DNA with Adams.

“He’s about the right stuff,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “He cares about it enough to watch the film and put in the time and take notes and ask questions and come over and sit next to me during the week at various times to try and get on the same page… that’s unfortunately not the standard around the league.”

Metcalf already looks to have a solid connection with Rodgers on the field. The pair connected on four receptions for 83 yards in Week 1.

The pressure will be on Metcalf to play well against his former team.