The Pittsburgh Steelers' OTA sessions are underway, and it appears the club is already experiencing injury woes at the beginning of the summer. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. went down with a serious injury, and it could jeopardize his season.

Reports indicate that Parham suffered a torn Achilles during the Steelers' practice on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old player was listed as Pittsburgh's third-string tight end on the depth chart.

“Sources: Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles during today's OTAs, that now is likely to end his 2025 season. A brutal injury.”

Parham signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Steelers this offseason after sitting out the 2024-25 season due to being on the Denver Broncos' practice squad. Before that, he played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he had some opportunities to be the starting tight end. Through his career, the 6-foot-8 athlete has recorded 67 catches, 764 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

This news comes with rumors swirling that the Steelers are in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins for tight end Jonnu Smith. With Parham out for the entire 2025-26 campaign, Pittsburgh may be more inclined to add another tight end to the roster before the start of the season.

Pittsburgh has been all over the news cycle this offseason, as the club is seemingly in the mix to potentially sign Aaron Rodgers as quarterback. However, nothing has come to fruition yet, and other options, like Kirk Cousins, are becoming a real possibility. Additionally, there are some rumors that the Steelers want to add another wide receiver to the roster after already adding DK Metcalf via trade and trading away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

The coming weeks should be telling of what the Steelers' roster will look like come Week 1 of the regular season. Training camp is set to begin in July, and typically, NFL teams like to have their rosters set for that portion of the offseason.