The Pittsburgh Steelers are still likely finding ways to build the roster with OTAs underway. Of course, there's the Aaron Rodgers speculation, and some believe the front office will pursue a wide receiver. However, new reports suggest the club is reaching back out to the Miami Dolphins for tight end Jonnu Smith.

In late May, it was said that the Steelers were in talks with the Dolphins to potentially trade for Smith. However, those reports were eventually negated days later. But rumors are that Pittsburgh is still discussing a possible deal with Miami, regardless of the reports earlier on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Back in it: the Steelers renewed conversations today with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, who is seeking a new contract. The trade between the Steelers and Dolphins is still alive, per source.”

Smith, who is 29 years old, is coming off a career year with the Dolphins. It was the first time in his career that he saw over 100 targets, and he proved to be a reliable option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Especially in the red zone. Jonnu Smith ended the 2024-25 campaign with 88 receptions, 884 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.

It's not entirely clear why the Steelers are rumored to be so intrigued by Jonnu Smith. The team already has four tight ends on the roster in Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Donald Parham Jr., and JJ Galbreath. Adding Smith could cramp the tight end group, unless, of course, Pittsburgh plans to offer one of its own tight ends in the possible trade.

Smith originally signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason. He is currently seeking a new deal, as he is entering the final year of his contract. Smith is also coming off a season that sent him to the Pro Bowl. So, it appears the Steelers want his talents on the roster to help the offense improve, despite the ugly quarterback situation.