The Pittsburgh Steelers were in a big Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they were not able to get the victory, losing 33-31. Both offenses were on point all night, but the Bengals were the last team with the ball, and Joe Flacco drove them down the field to set up a game-winning field goal.

For Aaron Rodgers, he did all he could, finishing the game with 249 passing yards, four interceptions, and two touchdowns. Though he's making it happen on the field, Arthur Smith is the one dialing up the players. Early in the second quarter, Smith was shown some love on the broadcast by Al Michaels, but he had some facts wrong about him.

“Arthur Smith is the offensive coordinator. Not long ago, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans,” Michaels said.

Al Michaels: "Arthur Smith is the offensive coordinator. Not long ago, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans." 🏈 🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/5czclUrmNk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

Smith did coach for the Titans at one point, but he was the offensive coordinator, while Mike Vrabel was the head coach. Smith was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, which was his previous stop before coming to the Steelers. Michaels probably didn't mean to say that, but the entire nation caught him.

The Steelers have been playing well on offense this season, and it looks like Rodgers and Smith have a good relationship. Smith has always had the ability to call up some good plays for his offense, and Rodgers has never had a problem dialing up a play and scoring.

Despite his age, Rodgers is still putting up stats and is helping the Steelers win games.

Though they lost, they have another chance next week to turn it around, as Rodgers will be facing his former team, the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have played well this season, and it will be another test for the Steelers to see if they can keep their season rolling.