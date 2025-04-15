Will the Pittsburgh Steelers wind up with Kirk Cousins? Or will they take a guy like quarterback Kyle McCord in the 2025 NFL Draft? Whatever the case, former Steelers Pro Bowler Ryan Clark said he’s sick of the Aaron Rodgers rumors.

Clark laid out his feelings, according to ESPN’s Get Up.

“It makes me sick to be honest,” Clark said. “Unless (general manager) Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers has some sort of promise or some sort of lean on Aaron Rodgers. Believing that he is going to come back and play football. And if he does make that decision, he’s going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I feel like this has been mishandled already.”

Ryan Clark said Steelers need to be firm with Aaron Rodgers

Clark expressed his displeasure about the way Rodgers seems to be dragging the Steelers along, with a possible letdown at the end.

“To be waiting or to be held hostage by a former quarterback of the New York Jets, who has actually never done anything for you,” Clark said. “What has Aaron Rodgers done in the last two years, or since leaving Green Bay that says he should be afforded this type of time? That says you should give him the sort of respect that keeps your franchise at bay.”

Clark doesn’t have a lot of love for Rodgers, and vice-versa. Rodgers, in his typical I’m-superior-to-you way, criticized anybody who expressed an opinion on ESPN.

“The ‘SportsCenter' of my youth, those guys made highlights so much fun, and that's what they showed,” Rodgers said. “Now it’s all talk shows and people whose opinions are so important now, and they believe they’re the celebrities now.

“There’s a lot of people talking about the game now, both non-former players and former players who are trying to stay relevant fame-wise. So the takes and the criticism I think are a lot different than they were maybe in the mid-2000s.

“I’m talking about these experts on TV who nobody remembers what they did in their career. So in order for them to stay relevant, they have to make comments that keep them in the conversation.”

But Clark laid Rodgers bare in later comments, according to usatoday.com.

“My issue with him is you’re doing the exact same thing,” Clark said. “And the reason you’re getting this opportunity to say these asinine things is because someone is paying you who is exactly the same thing that you’re now speaking out against.”

“This dude is a fraud. He’s been a fraud. He can throw a football and that’s where it stops. Once that talent ends … so does he. And to sit up there, man, and to be just blatantly hypocritical is funny and sickening at the same time.”