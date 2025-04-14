The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the last teams with an unresolved quarterback situation this offseason, and they are making sure they exhaust all options as they look for their next signal-caller. What is sure is that there will be someone new under center in Pittsburgh after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

Aaron Rodgers seems to be the first choice for the Steelers, but he is predictably taking plenty of time to make the decision about where he wants to play or if he wants to play at all.

Rodgers can be a bit volatile, so it would be unwise for the Steelers not to have a backup plan. Mike Tomlin and company are preparing for the NFL Draft coming up at the end of the month. On Monday, Pittsburgh is visiting with Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord ahead of the draft, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Several teams I’ve spoken with say he's one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft — highlighting his prototypical NFL size, winning pedigree (see 21-point comeback vs Miami) and capacity to read coverage,” Schultz wrote of McCord.

McCord saw his football reputation turn around in 2024 in his first year at Syracuse. He led the nation in passing yards and led the Orange to a 10-3 season, including a stunning upset against Miami to close out the regular season.

McCord became a household name at Ohio State, where he started his college career. He was the full-time starter for the Buckeyes in 2023 on a team that just barely missed out on going to the College Football Playoff. Now, he could be an intriguing draft pick in the late rounds for the Steelers or another team.

Whether Rodgers' decision will come before the draft remains to be seen, but the Steelers would certainly like some clarity on that front by the time they have to start making picks. Regardless of what Rodgers decides, what the Steelers are going to do at quarterback is one of the biggest remaining questions this offseason.