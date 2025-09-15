After the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-17 Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they received encouraging injury update on outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Mike Tomlin addressed the Steelers' disappointing defense, which could avoid a long-term absence from Highsmith, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss.

After the game, Tomlin delivered an injury update on Highsmith, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Steelers LB Alex Highsmith, who left Sunday's game with what Mike Tomlin called a high-ankle sprain, is not likely to be placed on IR, sources say. That's good news, an indication that it's not as serious as first believed. IR would knock him out four games,” Rapoport reported.

For a team that was projected to be an elite defense throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Steelers have given up 63 points in their first two games. Pittsburgh edged out the New York Jets in a 34-32 win in their season opener before surrendering 30+ points and only scoring 17 in Week 2.

While trailing Seattle, 17-14, Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson's error gave the Seahawks momentum after the football bounced off his hands and rolled toward the end zone, which was recovered by Seahawks' George Holani for a touchdown. Johnson let the ball roll behind him. Perhaps forgetting he needed to run back to regain possession.

After the loss, a reporter asked Tomlin about the rookie's mistake, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“Is that specific kickoff return scenario something they work on in practice? Tomlin: ‘Every day of our lives,'” Pryor reported.

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' surprisingly bad defense

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is ready to look ahead to Week 3's matchup against the Patriots. While reflecting on his team's defense throughout the first two games of the regular season, Tomlin vowed his defense will improve after Sunday's loss, as noted by ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“We just got to be better, and we will be,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers will face the Patriots on Sunday.