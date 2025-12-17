The Pittsburgh Steelers continued evaluating roster options late in the season, and a recent workout added an intriguing name to the mix. As Pittsburgh works through post–Week 15 decisions, the team brought in former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker for a closer look.

The Steelers hosted the former Volunteers quarterback for a workout at the team facility Tuesday. The visit comes as the Steelers evaluate its quarterback room both for the remainder of the season and for future planning. Hooker is currently a free agent after recent stints with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared a list of notable workouts and visits around the league on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting Pittsburgh’s involvement among several teams making late-season evaluations.

“Notable workouts/visits around the NFL:

Steelers: QB Hendon Hooker

Hooker’s appearance in Pittsburgh carries added intrigue given the Steelers’ upcoming matchup with Detroit. Having spent two seasons in the Lions’ system, Hooker could offer familiarity with offensive tendencies as Pittsburgh prepares defensively. While no signing has been announced, the Steelers’ workout process often serves both immediate depth needs and longer-term evaluation purposes.

During his collegiate career at Tennessee, Hooker emerged as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in program history. He threw for more than 6,000 yards with 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions across two seasons with the Volunteers, performances that elevated him to a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Lions.

Since entering the league, Hooker’s development has been shaped by injury recovery and limited opportunities. Pittsburgh’s decision to bring him in reflects a broader roster evaluation strategy as the organization balances short-term contingency planning with long-term quarterback depth.

The workout does not guarantee a contract, but it places Hooker firmly back on the Steelers’ radar. As Pittsburgh prepares for the stretch run, monitoring quarterback options remains a storyline worth watching.