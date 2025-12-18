The Dallas Cowboys came up short in a must-win matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. The loss dropped Dallas to 6-7-1 on the season, effectively crushing the Cowboys’ playoff hopes. After a post-bye surge convinced fans the team could challenge Philadelphia for the NFC East crown, Dallas imploded with back-to-back losses.

The George Pickens redemption arc came crashing back to earth during the Cowboys’ two-game skid. Pickens was criticized for a poor performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. And he posted his second straight dud last Sunday with three receptions for 33 scoreless yards in the Cowboys’ loss to Minnesota.

Despite the no-shows, a defiant Pickens fired back critics. “Everybody has a job to do. Some people’s job is to do that, tear down character, see how many clicks they can get. I’m just here to play football and help the team. … It’s starting to get kinda old,” Pickens said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Can George Pickens bounce back in Week 16?

Richard Sherman was highly critical of Pickens following the Cowboys’ loss to Detroit in Week 14. Sherman said the wideout “just looked uninterested in playing football.” He even cautioned Dallas about signing Pickens to a long-term extension after the “unacceptable” performance.

Pickens blasted Sherman in a now-deleted Instagram post. But he did little to change the conversation with another poor showing against the Vikings in Week 15. The sudden downturn seemingly damaged the former second-round pick’s chances at a major payday this offseason.

However, Jerry Jones made it clear the Cowboys are still interested in re-signing Pickens. The fourth-year wideout could ink a deal that pays $30+ million per season. Although his production dropped off over the last two games, Pickens has set career-high marks with 81 receptions for 1,212 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. While Dallas will attempt to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive, Pickens will try to rebound against the league’s third-ranked passing defense.