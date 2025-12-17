As the 2025 NFL season enters its final stretch, the Pittsburgh Steelers have regained momentum with back-to-back victories, prompting renewed discussion around head coach Mike Tomlin’s long-term future with the franchise.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler addressed the situation in a collaborative report with Dan Graziano, offering the latest “read” on Tomlin as Pittsburgh continues to stabilize its season.

“In a familiar script, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shrugged off portrayals of his demise with back-to-back wins,” Fowler wrote. “Here's my read on Tomlin's future with the team after making a few calls.”

Tomlin remains under contract through the 2026 season, with a team option for 2027, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fowler noted that similar options have been included in Tomlin’s previous contracts and have typically been exercised by the organization. That possibility remains on the table again this offseason.

“If they don't, and Tomlin has success in 2026, the team would most likely extend him,” one source told Fowler.

Stability around Mike Tomlin grows as Steelers regain control

According to the report, the broader dynamics surrounding Tomlin’s future have not meaningfully shifted. Fowler added that multiple people around the league emphasized Tomlin’s loyalty to Pittsburgh, both as a city and as an organization, and suggested it would be surprising if he seriously considered coaching elsewhere.

The Steelers’ recent wins have also clarified their postseason outlook. Pittsburgh defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 before following up with a 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. The victory improved the Steelers to 8-6 and eliminated Miami from playoff contention.

“There’s no panic in the building,” a source told Fowler. “That's how weeks like [Week 14] pay off. The people there [including team president Art Rooney II] aren't on social media. It's business-like there. Mike identifies what the problem is and he digs into the film with his staff to fix it. It's really that simple.”

With the wins over Baltimore and Miami, Pittsburgh now controls its playoff fate. A victory over the Ravens in Week 18 would secure a postseason berth and potentially the AFC North title, depending on results elsewhere.

Fowler also offered a confident projection regarding the Steelers’ postseason prospects.

“Also, I'll say Mike Tomlin will get his first playoff win since 2016,” Fowler wrote. “The Steelers will win the AFC North and steal a wild-card game at home. They are flawed, but they have an identity built through their running game.”

Pittsburgh’s remaining schedule includes a Week 16 road matchup against the Detroit Lions (8-6), followed by a home game against the Cleveland Browns (3-11), before closing the regular season with a pivotal AFC North showdown against the Ravens (7-7).

As the Steelers push toward the postseason, the organization appears aligned behind Tomlin, with recent results reinforcing stability rather than uncertainty at the top.