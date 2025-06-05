With Aaron Rodgers still unaccounted for, the Pittsburgh Steelers are noticeably cautious with their public comments. Many noticed head coach Mike Tomlin being specifically careful of his interview wording, even if it counters some of his previous talking points.

Most assume Rodgers will sign with the Steelers, but the quarterback remains absent while the team wraps up OTAs. Given Rodgers' absence, Tomlin's latest comments on the situation did not align with his previous opinion on OTAs, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“In the spring, it's about teaching and learning and getting familiar with players and making sure they're getting familiar with some of the things that we value,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “It's not an evaluation time of the year for us. It's certainly not a time of the year where we're focused on readying ourselves for the game action.”

Pryor pointed out how Tomlin's comments were a “departure” from his statements in 2024. Then, when the Steelers were attempting to get Russell Wilson up to speed, Tomlin said OTAs create a “synergy” that allows the team to hit the ground running once the season begins.

The Steelers continue to be confident in Rodgers eventually signing, but their discussions remain private. Yet, every comment team officials make caters toward Rodgers, whether or not the quarterback told them his signing is imminent.

Steelers' incomplete quarterback room without Aaron Rodgers

Article Continues Below

Without Rodgers in the locker room, the Steelers are giving each of their three quarterbacks first-team reps. Mason Rudolph is acting as the de facto QB1, with Skylar Thompson and Will Howard close behind him.

Rudolph, who started 13 games for Tomlin and the Steelers from 2019 to 2023, appears to have the early lead. In addition to his familiarity, Rudolph also started five games for the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He has never been productive as a starter, but the former third-round pick seems to be the best of the three.

Steelers fans are most excited about Howard, whom the team took in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard is coming off a national championship with Ohio State, but is far from the type of prospect most believe can contribute as a day-one starter. His hype is mostly a product of the lack of interest in Rudolph and Thompson.