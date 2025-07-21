TJ Watt is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the long term, drawing attention from franchise legend James Harrison.

Watt reached a historic agreement with the Steelers on Saturday, securing a three-year contract extension that will have him earn $123 million in that span with $108 million guaranteed. He will become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career.

Harrison reacted to the news during an interview with TMZ. He won two Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008 with the Steelers, representing the franchise for 14 of his 16 seasons. He was happy to see Watt get the extension, understanding that the star linebacker wanted to get the contract he was worth.

“All you got to do is look at his body of work,” Harrison said. “It speaks for itself.”

“He should be getting paid what he's getting paid.”

What lies ahead for TJ Watt, Steelers

The Steelers retain their best defender in TJ Watt, who will play in a big impact in their aspirations for a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.

Watt is coming off a strong 2024 campaign, playing every regular-season game. He made 61 tackles, 27 quarterback hurries, 19 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

The Steelers reached the playoffs with a 10-7 record but lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round. Watt was unable to perform at his best, suffering an arm injury during the game.

Watt, who last won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, landed on the All-Pro second team this past season. He led the league in forced fumbles, showing he has a lot in the tank to continue being Pittsburgh's defensive star.

The Steelers' offense will also look more unique this upcoming season. They replaced Russell Wilson and Justin Fields with Aaron Rodgers, while adding DK Metcalf to the receiving corps. The squad has the talent to make a playoff run. All they need is to put the pieces together and have it work.