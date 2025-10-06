The Pittsburgh Steelers got to enjoy an early-season bye week in the best way, by watching each of their three AFC North division rivals lose in Week 5. Not only are the Steelers now two games ahead of second place, but they received more good news on Monday regarding injuries to two key defensive starters.

According to Joe Rutter of TribLive.com, edge rusher Alex Highsmith and cornerback Joey Porter Jr both practiced during Monday's bonus session and are expected to play in Week 6 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Highsmith has missed Pittsburgh's last two games due to a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. Monday is the first time he has practiced since the injury. While it is unknown if Highsmith will be on a limited snap count Sunday vs. Cleveland, his return to the lineup provides a boost nonetheless.

Before the injury, Highsmith totaled eight tackles, seven pressures, and one sack. In his nine career games against the Browns, Highsmith has nine sacks and registered two takeaways, including a pick-six in 2023.

Article Continues Below

Porter Jr has not suited up for the Steelers since injuring his hamstring in the season-opener vs. the New York Jets. However, he was limited throughout practice last week, leading into the bye week. The extra rest seemed to help as the third-year cornerback was much more forthcoming about his status for Week 6, telling the media, “I'm back for sure.”

Porter Jr's return comes at the perfect time for Pittsburgh after All-Pro Jalen Ramsey suffered a similar hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The odds are that Ramsey will not suit up for Pittsburgh on Sunday, opening up a spot for Porter Jr to take his place.

Porter Jr is in the midst of a pivotal third season and now has his opportunity to bounce back after a sophomore slump in 2024. He will rejoin a secondary headlined by veteran Darius Slay and Brandin Echols.