The Philadelphia Eagles may be undefeated, but not everything appears to be smooth in the City of Brotherly Love. After four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, star wide receiver AJ Brown has become the center of speculation following cryptic social media posts that have ignited trade rumors. For a team sitting at 4-0 and fresh off a Super Bowl run, such distractions are the last thing they need. Brown’s words and the emotion behind them, though, hint that there’s more going on beneath the surface.

Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a team in need of a proven, dominant wideout to elevate their offense. With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm and a ‘win-now' mentality driving their roster moves, the Steelers could be the ideal trade partner if the Eagles are forced to consider life after Brown.

AJ Brown’s quiet start raises loud questions

As of October 5, 2025, AJ Brown has endured one of the slowest starts of his career. Through four games, the All-Pro receiver has tallied just 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. His average of 37.8 receiving yards per game stands in stark contrast to the 2024 campaign. That's where he averaged more than double that mark. His only standout performance came in Week 3, when he erupted for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. In his other three games combined, he’s produced only 42 yards.

Despite the Eagles’ unbeaten run so far, Brown’s subdued output has drawn attention and apparent frustration. His recent cryptic tweets, including phrases like ‘if you’re not welcomed' and ‘shrug your shoulders and be on your way,' triggered widespread speculation about his happiness in Philadelphia. Sure, Brown eventually clarified that the posts were Bible verses and not intended as trade signals. However, his subsequent comments about wanting the ball when the team ‘can’t find a way' only added to the intrigue.

“It’s fair to want the ball,” Brown said in a recent interview. “But it’s not about targets or putting numbers up. It’s about helping this team win when things stall.”

That kind of statement can reflect either the passion of a competitor or the early rumblings of a rift. Either way, it has put Brown and the Eagles back in the NFL spotlight. Teams like the Steelers are surely watching closely.

Why the Steelers are the perfect trade partner

If the Eagles ever entertained a trade, their in-state rivals make perfect sense. Their passing offense has shown flashes but lacks a true game-breaking weapon. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, still capable of elite play at 41, needs a target who can separate, win contested catches, and change the geometry of defenses. At least on paper, Brown checks all those boxes.

Pittsburgh has built its identity on balance and physicality. Those are both traits Brown embodies. His ability to dominate one-on-one matchups would open up the field for fellow receivers DK Metcalf and Ben Skowronek. It would also give Rodgers the kind of reliable go-to threat he hasn’t had since his Green Bay days with Davante Adams.

There is a true potential fit here. Brown’s toughness, leadership, and postseason pedigree align perfectly with the Steelers’ culture. Adding him would send a clear signal that Pittsburgh is serious about chasing another Lombardi Trophy while Rodgers’ window remains open.

The perfect trade package: balancing value and impact

Of course, acquiring a player like Brown doesn’t come cheap. The star receiver is under a lucrative three-year, $96 million contract. Philadelphia would demand significant compensation to part ways with him. Still, a creative package could make sense for both sides.

A realistic and balanced trade offer could look like this:

The Steelers receive:

– AJ Brown.

Meanwhile, the Eagles would receive:

– 2026 and 2027 second-round picks: acknowledges Brown’s elite talent and immediate impact.

– Young offensive piece, such as wide receiver Roman Wilson or tight end Pat Freiermuth: gives the Eagles a capable, ascending playmaker to help fill Brown’s void.

This mix of draft capital and young talent gives the Steelers an offensive cornerstone without completely mortgaging their future. For the Eagles, it restores both financial and structural flexibility while adding building blocks for the post-Brown era.

Challenges and considerations for Pittsburgh

Now, the fit is enticing. And yet, the logistics are complex. Brown’s contract would carry significant cap implications. The Steelers would need to rework deals to make space. Giving up high draft picks also limits future roster building, particularly on defense. That's where reinforcements may soon be needed.

Still, for a franchise with championship DNA, this is the kind of move that defines eras. Rodgers is not a long-term solution. That said, pairing him with a receiver of Brown’s caliber could immediately vault Pittsburgh into the AFC’s upper echelon, maybe even alongside Buffalo and Kansas City.

What the trade means for both teams

If executed, this trade could represent a rare win-win. For the Steelers, it would be a bold, all-in move that redefines their offensive ceiling. Rodgers would gain a true No. 1 receiver. He would get someone who can command double coverage and elevate the passing game to Super Bowl levels.

For the Eagles, while losing Brown would sting, the return could set them up for sustained success. Jalen Hurts would still have DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as weapons. Meanwhile, the new additions would allow Philadelphia to remain deep and adaptable. The cap relief could also help reinforce their defense, which has begun showing cracks.

Ultimately, it comes down to timing. If Philadelphia believes its offensive identity is evolving beyond Brown, the Steelers’ offer might just be too good to ignore.

Final thoughts

AJ Brown’s tweets may have been misunderstood. However, they’ve certainly opened a conversation about his future and about how aggressive teams like the Steelers might be in chasing greatness. For Pittsburgh, the opportunity to add a proven superstar at a position of need could be franchise-altering. For Philadelphia, it’s a chance to reset and retool while still contending.