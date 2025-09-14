The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to improve to 2-0 on Sunday with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, but they were unable to come out on top of another wild game. The Seahawks trailed 14-7 into the second half, but they exploded for 24 late points on their way to a 31-17 win on the road.

After Seattle took a 17-14 lead on a field goal by Jason Myers, Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson had a moment that he would like to soon forget. He tried to take the ensuing kickoff off the bounce, but ended up letting it roll into the end zone without knowing that the ball was live after landing in the landing zone. The Seahawks recovered it for the easiest touchdown you'll see all year.

Oh no. #Steelers rookie RB Kaleb Johnson appeared unaware of the new kickoff rules — and the #Seahawks took full advantage. Result: an absolute gift of a TD.pic.twitter.com/fePBAHKjnf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

That touchdown completely changed the game, making it 24-14 Seattle and putting the Seahawks up by two scores for the first time in the game. Pittsburgh quickly cut through lead down to seven, but a Kenneth Walker touchdown run put Seattle comfortably in front and the Steelers were not able to rally.

This is certainly a learning experience for Johnson, who will be sure to not make the same mistake again moving forward in his young career. In college, any ball that bounces in the end zone is immediately a touchback, so it's understandable where the mixup came from.

Still, it is a mistake that most likely cost the Steelers a chance to win the game and drops them to 1-1 on the season. The Baltimore Ravens got back in the win column to get to 1-1 on the season, and the Cincinnati Bengals staged a dramatic comeback to get to 2-0 on the year even without Joe Burrow.

Now, a Steelers team that had great vibes around it after such a strong debut for Aaron Rodgers now will feel like it let one get away in Week 2. They will have a chance to collect themselves and get back on track next Sunday on the road against the New England Patriots.