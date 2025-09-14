The Pittsburgh Steelers stumbled in their second game of the 2025 season. Pittsburgh lost 31-17 against Seattle in DK Metcalf's first game against his former team. Surprisingly, it was Pittsburgh's defense that was the more disappointing unit in Week 2.

The Steelers have allowed at least 31 points in their first two games of the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh has never allowed that many points in the first two games during the Mike Tomlin era, per Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

The Seahawks dominated the Steelers in both the running and passing game on Sunday.

Sam Darnold went 22-of-33 for 295 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker III had 13 carries for 105 rushing yards and a touchdown.

It is concerning to see Pittsburgh's defense struggle after adding several talented players this offseason.

The Steelers went all in on upgrading their defense ahead of the 2025 season. Pittsburgh signed Darius Slay during free agency and traded for Jalen Ramsey during the summer.

Pittsburgh also used a first-round pick on defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

But so far, it is clearly not working.

The Steelers allowed 394 yards against the Jets in Week 1, which turned into 32 points. Pittsburgh followed that up by allowing Seattle 395 yards on offense, which became 31 points.

One important difference in Week 2 was that the offense could not keep up.

Aaron Rodgers went 17-of-31 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And he did not get any help from his running game, which only managed 59 rushing yards.

Pittsburgh needs to dissect the Week 2 film and figure out what went wrong against Seattle.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 3 matchup against the Patriots. It won't be a must-win game, but fans will certainly want to see a get-right game.