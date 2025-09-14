The Cincinnati Bengals have had plenty of problems on their roster in recent years, but the quarterback has not been one of them. Joe Burrow has emerged as a superstar, but he has unfortunately suffered from multiple injuries during his career.

On Sunday, another ailment popped up. During the first half of the Bengals' Week 2 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow appeared to suffer an ankle injury while being sacked.

Joe Burrow stayed down after a sack with trainers focusing on his ankle. He's headed to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/nRwKaiK1wj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Burrow went off to the medical tent before slowly limping back to the locker room, and no official designation has been given for his status as of now. Jake Browning is currently in the game at quarterback while Burrow is evaluated.

This story will be updated.