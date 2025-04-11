Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw seemingly continues his legacy after pulling off a heroic feat. The four-time Super Bowl-winning former quarterback miraculously helped save trapped airplane passengers at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 10 when the door to the plane was stuck for over an hour, according to Ricky Sayer of KDKA. Bradshaw was a passenger on the plane and was one of the individuals who helped force the door open.

“NEW: NFL legend Terry Bradshaw saved the day for a group of travelers trapped on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport. The door on Bradshaw’s plane was stuck for close to half an hour before Bradshaw helped to force it open, according to a passenger we spoke with.”

One passenger, Selah Gamble, shared her experience of what it was like having Terry Bradshaw of all people save the day. The individual's quotes made it sound like the pilot was in total disbelief.

“The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘Thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open' and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw,” said traveler Selah Gamble.

“I mean honestly I was just ready to get off the flight, but the guy next to me had made the joke that they should have him bust down the door and I was like, well maybe he could a few years ago, so I'm definitely eating my words,” Gamble said.

It was noted that Terry Bradshaw was sitting in the front row of the airplane on his flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Pittsburgh. The former Steelers quarterback flew into town to attend Mel Blount's celebrity roast.

“Bradshaw was sitting in the first row of the flight Thursday from Dallas-Fort Worth. He's in Pittsburgh for Mel Blount's celebrity roast Friday night. The dinner also marks 50 years since Bradshaw led the Steelers to their first Super Bowl victory.”

Before becoming an analyst for Fox Sports and saving the day at the Pittsburgh International Airport, Bradshaw played for the Steelers from 1970 through 1983. He ended his career with four Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, and won the MVP award in the 1978 season. Terry Bradshaw recorded 27,989 passing yards, 212 touchdowns, and 210 interceptions while throwing a 51.9% completion percentage through 14 seasons played.