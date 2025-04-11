The Pittsburgh Steelers face a quarterback conundrum two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. They still need a QB. Shedeur Sanders is rising as a potential draft night fall to them.

The Colorado star quarterback took in a top 30 visit to the Steelers. There are mock drafts now predicting Sanders will drop out of the top 20, with the Steelers ending his fall. Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, though, is heavily linked to the Steelers too. Sanders, however, revealed to Kay Adams of Up and Adams Thursday what he realized during his Steelers visit.

“It was a 10,” Sanders first succinctly told Adams.

The Buffaloes standout also took a liking to Mike Tomlin while on his visit. Giving him the realization of how the Steelers' culture really is.

“I understand the mindset of why they win a lot,” Sanders said. “Just how he is as a person. What he preaches from his stuff down, it's like my dad.”

Will Steelers take a QB? Examining Shedeur Sanders possibility

The son of the NFL legend Deion Sanders once got projected to land first overall. Some mocks place Sanders going No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints — with Pete Prisco of CBS Sports now making that call.

However, there's projections Sanders can still drop out of the top 10. Still, the Steelers are rising as a contender to land him. Even if Pittsburgh sits idle at No. 21 and doesn't trade up to nab Sanders.

Sanders' potential Steelers possibility comes amid the Aaron Rodgers saga. The Super Bowl winning free agent remains out there on the market. Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II even hinted at a Rodgers signing back on April 1.

Fans and draft experts still believe Sanders will fit the Steel City. Regardless if Rodgers signs with the AFC North franchise. Tomlin and company can lock in their QB of the future if Sanders is available at 21st overall. Sanders then walks into a playoff roster if lured to Pittsburgh. He won't have to worry about facing a rebuild similar from the time he arrived to Boulder. Sanders openly said he doesn't want to step into a rebuilding situation.

Of course, Sanders becoming available must be the domino that falls into the Steelers' favor. Dart rises as a possible contingency plan at 21st if Sanders goes early.