After officially being named the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike McCarthy is now putting his coaching staff together. However, there's one name that definitely won't be in Pittsburgh come 2026.

New Orleans Saints quarterback coach Scott Tolzien is planning to remain with the franchise after interviewing for the Steelers' offensive coordinator job, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. A move to OC would be a promotion, but Tolzien preferred to continue developing Tyler Shough.

The second-round rookie quarterback surpassed expectations in his first taste of the league. He went 5-4 as a starter, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. At the very least, Shough has earned the right to enter 2026 as the Saints' starting barring some unforeseen.

Tolzien wants to see just how far the quarterback can go. While he would've had much more of a say on offense as the OC, McCarthy has already confirmed that he will call plays. Perhaps Tolzien will wait for an opportunity when he can call the shots. Especially if it means leaving a talent like Shough.

As for the Steelers, they must now look elsewhere for their next offensive coordinator. After they're hired, Pittsburgh must find a quarterback, whether that be veteran Aaron Rodgers or someone else. Then, McCarthy and company must begin implementing their brand of offense.

Everyone involved with have plenty of expectations on their shoulders coming after the Tomlin era. Tolzien will have to watch how things unfold from afar. McCarthy will now look for the next name on his list.