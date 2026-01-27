The anticipated hiring of Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers has immediately sparked intense speculation regarding a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers initially arrived in Pittsburgh specifically to work with Tomlin, the opportunity to finish his career alongside his former Green Bay mentor presents a compelling scenario.

During their thirteen seasons with the Packers, the pair reached the postseason nine times and secured a Super Bowl championship, establishing a foundation of success that could entice the forty-two-year-old quarterback to postpone retirement after a solid 2025-26 performance.

Does Mike McCarthy want Aaron Rodgers to return as the Steelers' starting quarterback? According to reporting from Tom Pelissero on X, McCarthy stated, “Definitely. I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” regarding a possible second season for the veteran in Pittsburgh.

McCarthy has already engaged in initial conversations with Rodgers, though he noted that older players often need significant time away from the facility to decompress and evaluate their physical and mental readiness for another campaign.

Despite past rumors of a strained relationship, McCarthy emphasized his respect for Rodgers’ career and viewed him as a significant asset for the team moving forward.

However, the decision to bring McCarthy to the Steel City was not strictly a calculated move to retain Rodgers, according to league sources cited by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Insiders noted that the franchise focused on McCarthy’s extensive track record of offensive success and his ability to develop quarterbacks, rather than using the hire as bait for a single player.

Owner Art Rooney II reiterated that while the organization would welcome a reunion if it makes sense for both sides, the coaching search was driven by a long-term vision for leadership and stability.

With the 2026 offseason underway, the Steelers have provided a one-month timeline for a final decision on the quarterback position.

While McCarthy has expressed interest in developing younger players like Will Howard, the mutual respect and historic success shared with Rodgers remains a powerful factor.

This veteran partnership could provide the ultimate spark needed for Pittsburgh to break its recent postseason stagnation.