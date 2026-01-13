The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their head coach on Tuesday, as Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping down from the job. Tomlin spent nearly 20 years in the Steel City, never having a losing season.

Tomlin gave a statement about his departure, thanking the city of Pittsburgh.

“Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team,” Tomlin's statement said in part, per The Athletic.

Tomlin's departure came less than a day after his team got blasted in the AFC Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans. Houston whipped Pittsburgh, 30-6, in Pittsburgh. It was a tough ending for Tomlin's tenure, which started in 2007.

The Steelers now join several other NFL teams looking for a head coach this offseason, including their division rival the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers fans had run out of patience with Mike Tomlin

Steelers fans were deeply frustrated with Tomlin, even though he had never had a losing season. Tomlin was also without a win in the NFL Playoffs since the 2016 season. It was a drought that brought out the ire of loyal Steelers fans.

It wasn't all bad though. Tomlin even won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh, over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 season. This year, he led Pittsburgh to 10 victories and a division championship in the AFC North.

Even though Tomlin's tenure ended with some turbulence, he was beloved by many.

“Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement, per NBC Sports.

Tomlin previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, before Pittsburgh hired him in 2007 as head coach. He succeeded Bill Cowher, who also won a Super Bowl with the Steelers.

Time will tell if Tomlin coaches another NFL team for the 2026 season.