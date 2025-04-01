The drawn-out Aaron Rodgers saga might finally be nearing an end. With rumors of the veteran quarterback flying left and right in free agency, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II hinted that his team might be nearing a deal with the former four-time MVP.

As one of the many executives in Florida for the annual NFL owners meeting, Rooney revealed that the Steelers are nearing a deal with Rodgers, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Art Rooney II said he has a good feeling about Aaron Rodgers and the signs are ‘pointing in that direction' of him signing with the Steelers,” Dulac tweeted.

Since parting ways with the New York Jets, Rodgers has also been closely connected to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. His potential signing would end the Steelers' quarterback search after Pittsburgh let Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency.

This is a developing story.