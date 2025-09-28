The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win on Sunday in Ireland. Pittsburgh defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21. Following the win, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen commented on what the atmosphere was like in Dublin.

“It was incredible. I might get a little heat, but it’s kind of different than being at home. They were into it the WHOLE game. Every single third down, we could hear them,” Queen said afterward, per The Athletic.

Patrick Queen on the environment: “It was incredible. I might get a little heat, but it’s kind of different than being at home. They were into it the WHOLE game. Every single third down, we could hear them.” pic.twitter.com/FRHcK1wllO — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Steelers held Minnesota to just 70 rushing yards in the game. Queen's teammates, including Cam Heyward, agreed that the atmosphere helped make the game memorable.

“Even during warm-ups, you could see it was just more crowd, more crowd,” Heyward said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The anticipation was just building.”

Cam Heyward says the atmosphere in Dublin was “second to none” when it comes to the NFL international games pic.twitter.com/1Zp84ZV3YC — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 28, 2025

The Steelers are now 3-1 on the season, following their win over the Vikings.

Steelers are quietly putting together a strong season

Article Continues Below

Pittsburgh continues to win games under head coach Mike Tomlin. While the team's offense hasn't been lights out, the Steelers are doing just enough this year to score points and win games. Pittsburgh posted just 313 yards of offense against the Vikings in Dublin.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his team can do better at moving the football. Rodgers believes the environment though may have given the team an extra boost.

“There were a lot of us that wanted to win a little bit more for the family, knowing how much affection they have for this area,” Rodgers said, per the Associated Press.

Pittsburgh head coach Tomlin says the Vikings are a great team. Minnesota out gained the Steelers in total yards, and scored 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

“We made it a little bit more entertaining than maybe it should have been, but the Vikings had a lot to do with that,” Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh has a bye following the Dublin game. The Steelers-Vikings contest was the first NFL regular season game ever played in Ireland.