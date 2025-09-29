In a thrilling Week 4 matchup in Dublin, the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Minnesota Vikings 24-21, thanks to a historic play by linebacker Payton Wilson.

With just over a minute left and the Vikings threatening to take the lead, Wilson chased down wide receiver Jordan Addison on a blown coverage, tripping him up at the one-yard line to prevent a touchdown. The tackle not only ran 61 seconds off the clock but also played a pivotal role in preserving the Steelers’ victory.

The play was remarkable not only for its timing but for its speed. Next Gen Stats recorded Wilson reaching 22.48 miles per hour on the chase, marking the fastest speed ever achieved by a linebacker in the NGS era, which dates back to 2016.

Steelers LB Payton Wilson reached a top speed of 22.48 mph on his chase-down tackle of Jordan Addison, the fastest speed by a linebacker in the NGS era (since 2016). Wilson's tackle ran 61 seconds of clock that helped the Steelers seal a win in Dublin. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/AvhGmUZpl2 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 28, 2025

Entering the matchup at 2-1, the Pittsburgh defense had been underwhelming in the first three games. The Steelers were allowing 25.7 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL. However, the team’s defense rebounded against Minnesota, pressuring quarterback Carson Wentz all day and recording six sacks. The Vikings’ injured offensive line made Wentz’s job even more difficult, as starting left guard Donovan Jackson missed the game, while right tackle Brian O’Neill left in the first quarter with a knee injury, and center Ryan Kelly later exited with a concussion.

Facing a weakened offensive line, Wentz still threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns, completing 30 of 46 attempts. He nearly tied the game with an 81-yard pass to Jordan Addison, but Wilson’s tackle kept the Steelers ahead. A few plays later, Wentz threw a touchdown to Jalen Nailor, making it a three-point game with about two minutes remaining.

QB Aaron Rodgers kept his composure against Minnesota, the team he nearly joined, guiding the Steelers with steady hands. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, helping Pittsburgh establish an early 14-3 lead that included an 80-yard TD connection to DK Metcalf. Rodgers’ presence, combined with a rejuvenated Steelers defense, allowed Pittsburgh to dominate the Vikings for three quarters, even forcing two interceptions off Wentz.

Heading into their bye week at 3-1, the Steelers will next play the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.