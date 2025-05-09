The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a trade that sent wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. It was a move that fetched the organization more draft capital, as it now owns three third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. But why did Pittsburgh ultimately deal Pickens away? General manager Omar Khan opened up about what led to the trade on Friday morning.

Khan, who has been the Steelers' general manager since 2022, admits that Pickens never demanded a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Instead, Pittsburgh felt that a change of scenery for the 24-year-old wideout was what was best for all parties involved.

“Steelers GM Omar Khan, speaking for the first time since trading George Pickens, says Pickens did not request a trade, but a fresh start for all parties made sense after some trade calls during the Draft didn't result in a trade. ‘The Cowboys reached out during the week, and we had some conversations internally and with George's agent (David Mulugheta). We discussed where things were with George, where they are, and where things could go. We think it makes sense for everyone.'”

Pickens joins the Cowboys and will likely serve as the second option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb. It's a move that gives Dallas more firepower on offense. Many criticized owner and general manager Jerry Jones for not picking a wide receiver or running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he managed to find a key piece for the offense via trade.

The former second-round pick has flashed major potential during his time in Pittsburgh. He showcased athleticism with the Steelers despite making head-scratching mistakes as well. There is still a belief he can be a major contributor for a team, and that's what the Cowboys hope Pickens becomes now that he's in Dallas.

Rumors suggest Pittsburgh may opt to trade one of its three third-round picks in 2026 for another wideout. However, other rumors claim the Steelers are loving what they're seeing from Roman Wilson this offseason. Wilson struggled mightily with injuries during his rookie campaign and now has an opportunity to step up into a major role as the No. 2 wideout on the team behind DK Metcalf.