The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season came to an abrupt and brutal end in the Wild Card Round. But the team’s disappointing 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans was quickly overshadowed when news broke that Mike Tomlin was stepping down as head coach of the Steelers.

Tomlin was 34 years old when he was hired to replace Bill Cowher as Pittsburgh’s head coach in 2007. He spent 19 seasons with the team and compiled a 193-114 record, tying Chuck Noll for the most regular season wins in franchise history. Tomlin topped 200 total wins in his Steelers tenure, finishing with a 201-126 mark including the playoffs. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 2008. He then made another Super Bowl appearance in 2010 and went 2-1 in three AFC Championship Games.

As fans contemplate Tomlin’s legacy with the team, the organization posted a video tribute celebrating some of the legendary coach’s most memorable moments from two decades at the helm in Pittsburgh.

Steelers pay homage to Mike Tomlin's 19 seasons, 201 wins

Article Continues Below

The video begins with Tomlin's introduction as the 16th head coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history. He then stepped to the podium and addressed Steelers Nation for the first time.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of one of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports,” Tomlin said. “What we are gonna do is promise to have a first-class blue collar work ethic in how we approach our business,” he added. The statement established a mindset that would guide the organization for the next 19 years.

Tomlin famously never had a losing season as Pittsburgh’s coach. He led the team to the playoffs 13 times in his 19 seasons. And the Steelers won the division title more often (eight times) than they missed the playoffs (six times) under Tomlin.

However, Monday’s Wild Card loss extended an unfortunate streak for the veteran coach. Tomlin tied Marvin Lewis for the most consecutive playoff losses in NFL history (seven).

Some fans called for Tomlin to be fired, believing the Steelers would benefit from new leadership. But on Tuesday he left the team on his own terms. It’s unknown who will replace Tomlin in Pittsburgh. But whoever is hired as the 17th head coach in franchise history has some big shoes to fill.